Bucks County man convicted of first-degree murder in 'rage-fueled' stabbing of ex-girlfriend

The Brief A Bucks County jury convicted Trevor Weigel of first-degree murder for the February 2024 killing of 19-year-old Jaden Battista. Weigel faces a mandatory life sentence at his March 23 hearing, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. The jury rejected claims of "blind rage," siding with evidence of premeditation.



A Bucks County jury found Trevor Weigel guilty of first-degree murder Friday for the February 2024 stabbing death of 19-year-old Jaden Battista in Lower Makefield Township, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Jury convicts Churchville man in brutal stabbing

What we know:

The jury took just over an hour to convict Weigel, 25, of Churchville, on charges including first-degree murder, burglary, attempted kidnapping, and several related offenses.

He will receive a mandatory life sentence at his March 23 hearing before a judge.

The prosecution argued that Weigel’s actions were premeditated and fueled by rage after Battista ended their relationship.

"If he couldn’t have her, nobody was going to have her," said Deputy District Attorney Alan J. Garabedian.

Jurors viewed body camera footage showing the attack and first responders’ efforts to save Battista.

The evidence included voicemails and cellphone data that prosecutors said demonstrated Weigel’s escalating anger before the killing.

The defense claimed Weigel acted in a moment of "blind rage" after Battista allegedly confessed to infidelity, but the jury rejected this, siding with the prosecution’s account of a planned and intentional act.

The attack happened while Battista was on a FaceTime call with a friend.

Weigel forced his way into her bedroom, tried to kidnap her, and stabbed her 14 times when she ran toward a police officer for help.

Prosecution and police response

What they're saying:

"The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to the Lower Makefield Township Police and the Bucks County Detectives," said District Attorney Joe Khan. "Their rapid response and tireless commitment to a thorough investigation were essential in bringing this case to a just conclusion."

Khan also recognized the work of Deputy District Attorney Alan J. Garabedian and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Frost, saying their prosecution "ensured that justice was served for Jaden and her family."

The backstory:

After the attack, Weigel tried to take his own life and then led police on a chase before being arrested.

A bloody knife was recovered at the scene.

Weigel testified that he and Battista had a brief relationship that ended twice, claiming they reconciled and she accepted a marriage proposal.

Garabedian’s cross-examination revealed inconsistencies and a lack of evidence for the proposal.

Battista was barefoot and wearing "Care Bear" pajamas when Weigel broke in, according to the prosecution.

Police responded to a burglary call at 2:22 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2024, and arrived as the attack unfolded.