Bucks County Wawa sells lottery ticket worth more than $100,000

article

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $100,000 was sold at a Bucks County Wawa on Tuesday, according to lottery officials.

The winner purchased a $5 Lucky Spot ticket at a Wawa on Holland Pike and hit for $109,808.

The Lucky Spot is a Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000, lottery officials say. Similar to scratch-off tickets, The Lucky Spot prints from a lottery terminal or self-service vending machine.

As a reward for selling a winning ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery will give the Holland-area Wawa a $500 bonus.

Lottery officials say Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. Players are reminded to sign the back of any winning ticket immediately.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!