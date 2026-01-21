Burlington County landlord indicted on charges of drugging, sexually assaulting tenants

article

The Brief A Mansfield Township landlord has been indicted on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault. Prosecutors say two tenants were drugged and assaulted over separate periods spanning several months. The defendant has pleaded not guilty and the case will now proceed to trial.



A Burlington County grand jury has indicted a Mansfield Township landlord accused of drugging and sexually assaulting two tenants who rented rooms in his home, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced that Craig Cardella, 60, has been indicted on multiple charges connected to allegations that he drugged and molested two men who lived at his residence.

Cardella entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment in Superior Court in Mount Holly. The indictments were returned by a grand jury in December.

The charges include 17 counts of first-degree kidnapping, 18 counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, 18 counts of third-degree invasion of privacy, 18 counts of third-degree endangering another person, and one count of fourth-degree stalking.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from two separate victims who were assaulted during different time periods, each lasting several months. The victims’ identities and additional details are being withheld to protect their privacy.

How the investigation began

The investigation began in December 2024, after one of the tenants contacted Mansfield Township police.

According to authorities, the tenant reported waking during the night to find Cardella in bed with him, holding a mask over his mouth and nose while touching him sexually.

Evidence recovered

During the execution of a search warrant at Cardella’s home, investigators discovered a safe in the defendant’s closet containing two bottles of liquid later identified as chloroform, along with prescription sleep medication, medical masks, a camcorder and digital storage devices.

Prosecutors believe Cardella used chloroform to prevent the victims from waking up, rendering them unable to resist.

What's next:

The case will now proceed through the court system.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Cardella to contact Detective Ken Allen of the Mansfield Township Police Department at allen@mansfieldpd.org.