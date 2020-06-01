Businesses concerned over reopening amid protests, looting

Conshohocken business owners are looking forward to reopening on Friday while having concern about the route of protests in the area.

"I'd love to open Friday. I'd love to offer that little bit of home and normalcy. That was what we were so counting on at the beginning of the week," said Kim Strengari, co-owner of The Gypsy Saloon.

Strengari is now deciding if she’ll serve anything in her outside seating area on June 5, the date of reopening in Philadelphia. The borough has advised restaurants to bring outside furniture in to keep it safe from potential riots.

"I wish I could tell you how I'm gonna feel on Friday, like I'm scared today, actually,” said Srtengari. “I'm really scared for the first time- very scared."

Also in Conshohocken, Izenberg’s Deli is looking forward to a boost in business on Friday while also wondering how this week will unfold.

"With everything that's going on in surrounding areas, yeah, there's concern,” said Fred Izenberg, co-owner of Isenberg’s restaurant.

Julia Izenberg, co-owner, hopes that things remain peaceful, and that their sidewalk seating area will soon be safely occupied by customers.

"Part of why we're in this business is the social aspect, so we really, really miss seeing all the people," she said.

Like Izenberg’s, Natalie Bar of Sanctuary Blu is preparing her boutique to reopen, but will be having a curbside pickup.

"I'm very excited. It's a step in the right direction," Bar said.

Despite her excitement, Bar said that the combined coronavirus pandemic and unrest from protestors could cause irreparable harm to her business.

"We're trying to build a business and you know, we are mom and pop. If we lose it, it directly affects me,” she said. "It's scary, on top of the fear that's already been there for months."

