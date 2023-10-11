BWI Marshall Airport road temporarily shut down due to investigation

BWI Marshall Airport officials say they have temporarily shut down a terminal roadway Wednesday afternoon due to an investigation.

TSA told FOX 5 a man parked his vehicle at the airport and told law enforcement he had explosives in his vehicle.

Officials say car traffic approaching the airport is currently being held. Those in the terminal are advised to remain in place at this time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CREDIT: Tracy Argandona

Law enforcement continues to investigate a vehicle on the lower level roadway near terminal. Drivers with vehicles in the BWI hourly garage are advised to access the garage using the underground tunnel in the middle of the airports main terminal or through Skywalk D.

MTA officials say the following LocalLink route 75 is currently terminated at BWI Business until further notice.

BWI officials report the vehicle in question has been cleared. Law enforcement says roadway operations will slowly return to normal.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.