Caesars plans lobby, casino floor, pool upgrades in $200 million makeover this year

Caesars casino in Atlantic City will renovate its casino floor, lobby, valet area and outdoor pool this year as part of a $200 million makeover.

Caesars Entertainment, its parent company, said Tuesday the work is part of a $400 million investment it is making into its three Atlantic City properties.

Those also include Harrah’s and the Tropicana. The Boardwalk casino will get a new lobby and valet area.

It also will renovate its outdoor pool on the rooftop of Qua Baths & Spa, including cabanas.

The casino recently completed renovations to 750 hotel rooms and suites.