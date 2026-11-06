California man, 26, charged after Bensalem Walmart rifle theft

The Brief Jordan Pedigo was charged after police say he used fake paperwork to steal a Winchester .308 rifle from the Walmart on Horizon Boulevard in Bensalem on October 16. Pedigo was arrested in Bakersfield, California, on November 1 and found with the stolen rifle and around 40 rounds of ammunition, according to police. Police say Pedigo was charged with several felonies and their investigation was completed with help from the Bakersfield Police Department.



Jordan Pedigo, a 26-year-old from California, has been charged after police say he stole a Winchester .308-caliber rifle from a Walmart in Bensalem with the help of fake paperwork. Bensalem Township Police announced the charges and credited their counterparts in Bakersfield, California, for Pedigo’s arrest and the recovery of the weapon, according to department officials.

What we know:

Bensalem police say Pedigo walked into the Walmart at 3461 Horizon Boulevard around 1:40 p.m. Friday, October 16, wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans and carrying a collapsible scooter. Police say he put on a yellow vest, selected a rifle bag, and then approached a sporting goods employee with forged paperwork that claimed to provide clearance for a Winchester .308 rifle.

Surveillance footage captured Pedigo entering a restricted employee-only area, placing the rifle in the bag, and exiting through the store's garden center, according to police. Police say he left the store just before 2:00 p.m. and was last seen on surveillance around 1:50 p.m. traveling toward the SEPTA bus stop through the Neshaminy Mall parking lot.

Timeline:

The theft was reported to Bensalem police at approximately 2:31 p.m. October 16. On November 1, the Bakersfield Police Department contacted Bensalem Township Police after Pedigo was arrested in California and found with the stolen rifle and about 40 rounds of ammunition. Bensalem detectives positively identified Pedigo as the suspect.

According to police, an arrest warrant for Pedigo was obtained on November 5 and signed by Judge Joseph Falcone. He was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Receiving Stolen Property, Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, and Retail Theft.

What they're saying:

A Walmart spokesperson said, "The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority. We are taking this situation very seriously and are working with law enforcement on the investigation."

What's next:

The Bensalem Township Police Department thanked the Bakersfield Police Department for its assistance in identifying and apprehending Pedigo, noting that the investigation was brought to a safe resolution with no injuries. Police say any questions about the circumstances of Pedigo's arrest in Bakersfield should be directed to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who can help identify anyone involved is urged to contact Bensalem Police Detective Tom Jackson at (215) 633-3667, according to police.