Drexel University student accused of shooting 22-year-old in neck in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Drexel University student has been charged in a shooting of a 22-year-old man at a property in North Philadelphia.
What we know:
Jackson Roberts, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday morning at the scene of the shooting on the 900 block of West Dauphin Street.
Investigators say the victim, also 22-years-old, was shot in the neck and taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Jackson Roberts, a 22-year-old Drexel University student, is accused of a shooting in North Philadelphia.
Roberts, whose LinkedIn page says he's a student at Drexel University, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and more.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released details surrounding the shooting.
FOX 29 reached out to Drexel University for comment and has not heard back.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.