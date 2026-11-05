Drexel University student accused of shooting 22-year-old in neck in North Philadelphia

The Brief Jackson Roberts, 22, was charged after allegedly shooting a man in the neck in North Philadelphia on Tuesday. Roberts, a Drexel University student, was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting. He is facing several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.



A Drexel University student has been charged in a shooting of a 22-year-old man at a property in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Jackson Roberts, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday morning at the scene of the shooting on the 900 block of West Dauphin Street.

Investigators say the victim, also 22-years-old, was shot in the neck and taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Jackson Roberts, a 22-year-old Drexel University student, is accused of a shooting in North Philadelphia.

Roberts, whose LinkedIn page says he's a student at Drexel University, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and more.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details surrounding the shooting.

FOX 29 reached out to Drexel University for comment and has not heard back.