Camden County health coordinator stresses importance of contact tracing

Camden County Assistant Public Health Coordinator Caryelle Lasher is stressing the importance of contact tracing.

"Half of the cases we are interviewing are not providing the contacts and that’s really critical to protecting our communities in slowing the spread," she said.

Just last week, video from the White House Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett provided a visual of how quickly the virus can spread. In the days that followed at least eight attendees publicly announced positive cases, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who checked himself into a North Jersey hospital last weekend.

"If we can get these people to quarantine before positive can prevent a whole second wave of cases," Lasher said.

So how does contact tracing work? Lasher wants to reassure people your personal information is safe.

"We just wanna contact people who maybe have exposed and let them know so they can make good choices."

Lasher says contact tracers remind those exposed about quarantining, symptoms, and resources available. The health officer says a continued lack of cooperation could wreak havoc in our area if cases continue to rise with flu season, indoor activities, and a relaxed attitude.

