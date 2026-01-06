Camden County police drones combat crime from above

The Brief Camden County Police have launched a new drone unit to combat crime. Local donors contributed $430,000 to expand the drone program. The drones have already assisted in several arrests and investigations.



Camden County Police are taking crime-fighting to new heights with their innovative drone unit.

What we know:

Camden County Police Department has introduced a drone unit to enhance their crime-fighting capabilities.

Officers are using specialized drones to patrol the city from above, providing a new perspective on law enforcement.

The department's drone program, which began last year, received a significant boost with a $430,000 donation from local businessman George Norcross and Sid Brown.

This funding will allow the department to deploy two additional rooftop drones and docking stations, bringing the total to five.

The drones have already proven effective, assisting in several gun arrests and capturing offenders fleeing crime scenes.

They are dispatched to various incidents, including fire scenes and illegal dumping, operating 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Camden's drone initiative is part of a broader effort to revitalize the city.

Mayor Victor Carstarphen highlighted the positive changes, including economic development, job growth, and a significant reduction in crime, with the city experiencing its first homicide-free summer in 40 years.