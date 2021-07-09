Camden man's homicide conviction overturned after new evidence uncovered

article

A New Jersey man serving a 60-year sentence for a 2004 double homicide had his conviction overturned by a state judge after the attorney general’s office uncovered evidence exonerating him.

Taron Hill, 34, was convicted in 2006 on two counts of murder and other weapons charges in the September 2004 shooting deaths of Robin Battie and Tinesha Lewis in Camden.

He was sentenced to 60 years without the possibility of parole.

On Friday, state Superior Court Judge Edward McBride Jr. granted a request by the attorney general’s office to vacate Hill’s conviction, according to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

