Camden police investigating stabbing death of woman

Camden
CAMDEN, N.J. - Detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a Camden woman, officials say. 

Camden City firefighters responded to a fire on the 800 block of Haddon Ave around 9 p.m. Saturday after a home's smoke detectors were activated.

Upon arrival, firefighters distinguished a small stove fire before they found a woman unresponsive in another room. 

EMS staff discovered a puncture wound on the woman's back when they attempted to perform CPR.  The victim, identified as Christina Pierce, 41 of Camden, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives continue to investigate the events that led up to the stabbing.

