Camden residents concerned over road grates

article

Camden residents are concerned over the plastic replacement grates installed along River Road after the metal ones were stolen or damaged.

"God forbid if a child falls down there, not to mention how many cars have been damaged," resident Bob Wheeler told FOX 29.

Wheeler is worried about cars and trucks that ride over them. He's concerned something serious could happen.

One of his neighbors, who asked not to be identified, says his mom drove over one of the replacement grates at 34th and River and it caused serious damage to her car.

A Camden official says that while this is not a city construction project, the goal is to rebuild these corners and replace the grates with cast iron grates.