Philadelphia's most wanted: 10 suspects still sought for homicides since 2018

Philadelphia law enforcement are still on the hunt for nearly a dozen suspects wanted in connection to homicides dating back several years.

DA Larry Krasner will release the names of 10 fugitives during a press conference with Pennsylvania Sen. Art Haywood and the Philadelphia Sheriff's Department Tuesday morning.

Officials say the homicides were committed in the northwest section of the city since 2018.

More information is expected to be released as the public is asked to provide tips about the suspects' recent whereabouts.