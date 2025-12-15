Philadelphia area braces for another day of bitter temps before mid-week warmups

The Brief Philadelphia faces its coldest stretch of the season with temperatures dropping into the teens. Camden County, New Jersey, issued a Code Blue advisory due to dangerously low temperatures. AAA Mid-Atlantic reports a spike in roadside assistance calls, mainly for dead car batteries.



The coldest stretch of the season settled over the Philadelphia region Monday, sending temperatures plunging into the teens overnight and prompting warnings that the frigid weather can be dangerous for people, pets and drivers — even without snow on the ground.

In Center City, bundled-up families braved the icy conditions as they moved through downtown streets.

"It’s freezing," said Marnisha Jackson, laughing as she shepherded her two children through the cold in Rittenhouse Square home from school. "I’m not complaining — true city kids — but they need gloves."

Animal advocates and officials urged residents to limit time outdoors for pets, recommending shorter walks and warm layers when possible as temperatures drop well below freezing.

Across the Delaware River, Camden County, New Jersey, issued a Code Blue advisory beginning Monday evening because of dangerously low temperatures expected to last through midweek. Overnight lows are forecast between 14 and 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

"This weather is not something to joke around about — this is extreme," said Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen. "Neighbors should be checking in on neighbors, especially the elderly and people with disabilities. And don’t forget about pets — do not leave them outside for extended periods of time."

A Code Blue is issued when temperatures are expected to fall to 32 degrees or lower or when wind chills reach zero for at least two hours. Municipalities are expected to activate plans to assist vulnerable populations, including people experiencing homelessness, by opening warming centers and emergency shelters.

While pedestrians bundled up in places like Rittenhouse Square, drivers faced a different cold-weather threat: dead car batteries.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reported a spike in roadside assistance calls across the region, with battery failures leading the list — a common problem during extreme cold.

"Cold weather slows the chemical reaction inside your battery, and starting your car requires more power," said Jana Tidwell, a spokeswoman for AAA. "If you can’t remember the last time your battery was replaced, that means it’s time to have it checked out."

Tidwell said many drivers mistakenly believe leaving a car unused preserves battery life.

"You might think, ‘I’m home all weekend, I’m saving the battery,’ but you’re not," she said. "Starting the car daily can actually help extend the life of the battery."

AAA recommends having batteries tested, limiting repeated short trips, and turning off accessories before shutting off the vehicle. The agency expects battery-related calls to continue through early Tuesday as temperatures remain well below freezing.

PennDOT officials said crews are monitoring road conditions and treating highways as needed, warning drivers to use caution, particularly for black ice.