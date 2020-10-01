Camden youth football program donates food to families of players in the community

A Camden youth football program donated food to families of players in the community.

William Draper picks up a box of free food after his football practice on the fields at Sayers Avenue and Copewood Street in Camden this evening.

His parents Stacie Draper and William Mann are appreciative.

“Every Thursday after the children practice we usually try to feed them something good sandwiches or soups at times so it’s just a wonderful thing that somebody pitched in and helped the organization,” said Mann.

They’re one of dozens of families that received a box like this to help families in the community who may be struggling due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

“It’s going to help us. I mean my lady stopped working, she was in the medical field and because of the COVID I’m the only working. She’s home with the children right now,” said Mann.

Five-year-old Mason's mom Brittney Manire says a little means a lot.

"It helps them feed their families even for one day," said Manire.

Robyn Dickinson is the coordinator of the give-away.

"Some hotdogs, butter, milk, fruits and vegetables," said Dickinson. She teamed up with the Whitman Park Youth Football Program to make this happen.

"Sometimes I know some of these kids go home, they're hungry at night or they wake up in the morning having not eaten the night before," she said. Dickinson says now every week on Thursdays they will feed not only the children who play but their families too. Like the Mann family. They’re grateful.

“Hopefully, God willing and God bless it will help some other families out here,” said Mann.

The groups received donations and the assistance of Philabundance to provide the boxes of food.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!