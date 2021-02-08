Campo's Deli gets helping hand from Barstool Fund

Campo's Deli in Old City got a helping hand from the Barstool Fund. So far, the fund has raised over $35 million to help struggling small businesses stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hello. How's it going? Ok. Is this Mia's phone? Yes, this is Mia's phone. Hold on a second I got to get her. Hello is this Mia? Oh my God. No way. Dad come here," screamed Mia Campo-Basso.

She broke down in tears during an unexpected phone call from Barstool.

"It's the guy. The Barstool guy!" she said to her father. If you’re a small business this is a call you want to get.

"We want to help you guys out. It's kind of a no brainer," said the founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy. They’re a sports and pop culture blog site and posted the video on its Twitter Monday morning.

"We want to make sure you get everything you need. Get you all the funds you need and we do it quick," said Dave. It’s a mission they started to try and help small businesses stay afloat financially during the pandemic.

"It's touching to know that someone cares and wants to help," said Mia whose tears haven't dried yet. FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson zoomed with her and her parents Michael and Denise at home.

"It's everything for my family," cried Mia. "Times are rough and it helps us with the rent and taxes and whatever we get we're going to put it to good use," said Michael whose father started the business in 1947 in Southwest Philly.

He and Denise took it over in the 2000's opening in Old City on Feb. 14. Next week it will be 21 years.

"It was just so much loss and you feel you're working twice as hard," said Denise. Never have they experienced anything that has affected business like the pandemic.

"But we're very fortunate. We're in good health, we have food to eat and we still enjoy going to work. To get this help is a bonus. A big bonus," said Michael.

Barstool says a lot of people reached out to them on behalf of Campo's Deli.

If you wish to donate, please click, here.

