Montgomery County restaurants get boost from Barstool Fund

Two Montgomery County restaurants are getting a much-needed financial boost from the Barstool Fund to help keep them in business.

"We've been in business for 31 years and I work now more than I ever have," Flanigan's Boathouse owner Jamie Weber said.

Flanigan's Boathouse in Conshohocken was just trying to stay afloat during the pandemic when her kids came up with an idea.

"All of a sudden they said we're doing a video. We're gonna get a grant," Weber said.

Her daughters submitted a video to the Barstool Fund, which was created by Dave Portnoy, founder of barstoolsports.com. The fund was created to help mom and pop businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Portnoy called Weber himself to give them the good news.

"This little bit of a break is gonna be huge for us. Sorry got a little bit emotional about it," Weber added.

Enzo Valent has owned La Collina in Lower Merion for 35 years and wasn't sure how long he could continue.

Unbeknownst to him, his son also submitted a request. They made a video and 24 hours got the call.

"What he's providing is almost taking care of my payroll which is huge," he said. "He promises, very generous man, Mr. Portnoy, he says after three months if you are still in trouble, you let me know."

Businesses lucky enough to be chosen for a grant are eternally grateful.

"Sometimes I think about it and I still don't believe it. A dream come true," Valent said.

Portnoy started out the Barstool Fund with $500,000 and has now raised $23 million to help struggling small businesses survive across the county.

