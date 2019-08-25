Canadian family's lost dog found after 5-day search in Kensington

Great news! The Canadian family who lost their dog while visiting Philadelphia has been reunited with their precious pup.

The couple says they lost their chihuahua, Odie, five days ago on Aug. 19. They were in town for a funeral but they refused to go home and until they got Odie back.

Desperate to get their "fiercely loved family member" back, they took to social media and created a page named "Get Odie Home" and offered a $500 reward for his safe return.

After scouring the area for days, printing fliers and spreading the word, they found odie safe and sound Saturday afternoon.

Odie's family has thanked the community for their support and help in getting him home safely.

"This tiny 4 lb baby from Canada, just survived 111 hours in Kensington. We could NEVER have done this without you all," they wrote on Saturday.

