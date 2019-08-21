Canadian family offers $500 reward in search for lost puppy in Kensington

A family from Canada in town for a funeral is heartbroken after losing their beloved dog in the Kensington section of the city.

Odie, a small and tan chihuahua, was last seen on at the intersection of East Seargent Street and Coral Streets

Odie has been missing since August 19th at 8:45 p.m. and was last seen by his owner on Seargent St East and Coral in Fish Town/Kensington. "We have been looking for him all night and we desperately need your help to find him," the family wrote in an urgent Facebook post on Tuesday.

He was reportedly seen at Cumberland Street between Emerald and Jasper.

The "fiercely loved family member" is not familiar with the area and is reportedly fragile due to health issues. His owners describe him a "very timid, scared of strangers and not experienced off-leash around traffic."

"I think he's scared. He doesn't know the area and he was probably looking for us," Kati LeClair told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson.

LeClair and her husband, Andy, are scheduled to fly back to Canada this Friday. She doesn't plan on leaving without her beloved Odie.

"We gave two kids at home who are waiting and I refuse to go home without the third one," she said.

The owner is offering a $500 reward to anyone who finds Odie and returns him. She says he's sweet and beautiful and she hopes the money is enough for someone to turn him over.

Anyone who has seen Odie or might have any information on his whereabouts is asked to please call 856-577-9206 or visit the 'Get Odie Home' Facebook page.