Candlelight vigil held for 20-year-old Millville man found shot to death

The Brief The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office says Millville police found 20-year-old Thomas Smith III with a gunshot wound to the head last Friday night. Three suspects were arrested Monday and charged with Smith’s murder. Smith is remembered for excelling in football.



A community gathered Wednesday night after the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office says 20-year-old Thomas Smith III was found fatally shot last Friday night.

What we know:

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says it was around 6:53 the night of Friday, August 15.

Millville Police responded to High and Oak Streets where they found Smith shot in the head.

On Monday, investigators arrested three suspects, all 19-years-old.

Investigators have not released a motive.

What they're saying:

Balloons were released in memory of 20-year-old Thomas Smith III, affectionately known as "Baby T".

On Wednesday, people packed the athletic field behind Lakeside Middle School to honor his life.

"It is not working. It is not it. This is what we always come to," said the victim’s father, who struggled to talk about the loss of his son to gun violence.

"I just wanted to do this for him. Just to let everyone know everything we’re going through right now is not worth it," said Thomas Smith, who is also know as TJ. His son is remembered for being an all-around athlete.

"He was a good kid. He was playing football. He was part of the two back-to-back championship teams for Millville. We was working on a few things to get him back in college and that’s it and then we come to this," said Smith who also remembers his son's standout personality.

"He was a kid. He was funny, he was energetic, he liked to look nice and he liked to stay fly," said Smith.

"Don't go out there looking for revenge. Live life. That's how you honor Baby T," said a man to the youth gathered. Many spoke during the vigil tonight directly to the young people gathered about making the right choices. They also spoke of the victim doing time in prison but coming home to work, return to college and make the most of a second chance.

"I thank every last one of y’all for coming out here for my son. The love is real. You hear me? This love is genuine. God is good and all the time God is good," said his mother, Chineta Watson.

As candles burned in front of his picture, Smith's father says they'll do their best to move forward.

"It's just one day at a time," said the victim’s father.