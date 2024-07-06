Capitol complex in Harrisburg evacuated after threatening email
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A threatening email circulating through the Pennsylvania capitol led to the evacuation of the building.
More than 250 people received an email Saturday threatening to detonate "highly lethal" devices, going on to say they would do so until President Biden publicly denounces Israel.
The threat prompted the evacuation of the Harrisburg capitol complex.
Pennsylvania Representative Ryan Bizzarro confirmed the incident on X, calling the actions "unhinged behavior."