Capitol Police confront pro-Palestine protesters outside DNC building

U.S. Capitol Police officers clashed with Pro-Palestine protesters Wednesday night in front of the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the department sent a message via X saying it was making arrests and working to subdue approximately 150 people who were "illegally and violently protesting" near the building along Canal Street and Ivy Street, Southeast.

Videos on social media appear to show officers trying to push back throngs of demonstrators on the steps of the DNC building.

Several advocacy groups, including IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace Action, claimed on X that they were "assaulted."

"We were peacefully linking arms, singing, and calling for a ceasefire," IfNotNow posted. "Then Capitol Police rushed in, threw us down the stairs, and pepper sprayed us."

Jewish Voice for Peace Action said that the initial plan was to lay out 11,000 candles, representing the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes and sieges.

However, USCP claims its officers were punched and pepper sprayed during the altercation; six of them suffered injuries.

All House office buildings were placed on lockdown, and USCP did not allow anyone to exit or enter due to the demonstration on Capitol Hill.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Pro-Palestinian protestors clash with police outside DNC headquarters

As a result, South Capitol Street between Canal and E Streets, Southeast is closed, along with Ivy Street between Canal Street and New Jersey Avenue Southeast.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.