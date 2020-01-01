'Captain America' performer accused of murdering her mother

article

Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who had a small role in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” is being accused of stabbing her mother to death in Olathe, Kansas.

Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and was jailed on $500,000 bond. It is unknown if she had retained an attorney yet.

The actress is being accused of slaying her mother, 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, who authorities say was found dead inside her Olathe home on Dec. 20.

According to the website IMDb, Mollie Fitzgerald is a movie director and producer as well as an actress. She worked on mostly low-budget films, including “The Lawful Truth" in 2014 and “The Creeps" in 2017.

In “Captain America” she played Stark Girl and worked as an assistant to the director, Joe Johnson. The film grossed $176.6 million in the U.S.

“Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Fitzgerald told a comic book publication in 2011.

Patricia Fitzgerald was in the process of moving back to Kansas City after living several decades in the Houston area, her brother, Gary Hunziker, told the Kansas City Star.

Hunziker, 72, said he knew few details about the circumstances surrounding his sister’s death.

“We were shocked,” he said. But, “it doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about.”

