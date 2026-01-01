Car crashes into 'unsafe' house, ignites fire in Cheltenham: officials

The Brief A vehicle struck a house and caught fire on Chelten Hills Dr. The house was already marked as an unsafe structure. The driver fled the scene.



A vehicle crash led to a fire at a house previously marked unsafe early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The La Mott & Elkins Park Fire Companies were dispatched at 3:55 a.m. to a vehicle fire on Chelten Hills Dr.

The location was updated to Church Rd. & Chelten Hills Dr. shortly after.

Chief Levy of the Elkins Park Fire Company arrived at 3:59 a.m. and reported the vehicle had struck a house at 808 Chelten Hills Dr., igniting both the vehicle and the front of the house.

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and initiated dwelling fire procedures.

The house had previously been marked as an unsafe structure due to foundation issues, and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and has not yet been located.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the firefighters.

The house has been boarded up for security and re-posted as an unsafe structure.

Authorities are continuing their search for the driver involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver and the circumstances leading to the crash remain unknown.