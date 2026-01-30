Car fires on the rise in Philadelphia, New Jersey during winter cold

The Brief Philadelphia Fire Department reports more fires started by space heaters and warns drivers about car fire risks in winter. Experts say regular vehicle maintenance and caution can help prevent car fires during snow and cold weather. If a car catches fire, drivers should pull over, turn off the engine, and move at least 100 feet away.



As winter brings snow, ice, and bitter cold, the Philadelphia Fire Department is warning residents about the increased risk of fires, not just at home but also in vehicles.

How winter weather can spark car fires

What we know:

The Philadelphia Fire Department has seen more fires caused by space heaters and is urging people to be careful.

Drivers may not always think about the risk of car fires during winter, but experts say cold weather can make vehicles more vulnerable.

Pete Bruno, who has worked at Bruno’s Service Center in Drexel Hill for 37 years, said, "You want to make sure you’re aware of the scent of gasoline or if it’s a burning smell you want to check that immediately cause that always leads to something catastrophic at that point."

He recommends getting a tune-up before bad weather hits and checking the battery, fluids, lightbulbs, and tires.

Bruno also said, "I have a list of stuff that I ya know suggest to these people and then you gotta make sure that you do them on a periodic basis if you don’t, it leads to trouble."

The American Safety Council advises drivers to clear snow from under and around the vehicle, especially near the exhaust pipe, to prevent trapped heat from igniting plastic or undercoating.

They also recommend avoiding spinning tires and revving the engine if stuck in snow, as this can generate intense heat and cause fires.

Regularly inspecting for fuel, oil, or transmission fluid leaks is important, as cold weather can make hoses and seals brittle.

Drivers should look for frayed or damaged wiring and make sure it is not touching hot exhaust parts.

Bruno said, "Sometimes you get a squirrel or a mouse or something will through plastic fuel line and I’ve had that happen where the fuel just starts spurting out it’s a hot engine. It’s gonna cause a fire."

Other tips include maintaining battery health and, if possible, parking in a garage to protect the vehicle from extreme temperatures and snow build-up.

Bruno added, "Anything that seems like it’s out of the ordinary, whether your brakes are dragging or if you have something under your car maybe that’s smoking like oil by that’s when you stop and have to get it checked out."

Experts say if your car catches fire, you should pull over immediately, turn off the engine, get out, and stay at least 100 feet away until help arrives.

Drivers are encouraged to take these precautions seriously to stay safe during the winter months.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Fire Department and safety experts will continue to monitor fire risks and share tips as winter conditions persist. Drivers are advised to stay alert for any signs of trouble and seek professional help if they notice anything unusual with their vehicles.