Carcass of 25-30 foot long whale spotted on bow of ship sailing on Delaware River

The Brief The carcass of a 25-30 foot whale became caught on the bow of a ship sailing along the Delaware River over the weekend. The whale is believed to be a Fin Whale, but animal welfare workers are waiting to recover the carcass. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is working to recover the carcass and investigate its death.



Wildlife officials say the carcass of a dead whale became caught on the bow of a ship sailing down the Delaware River over the weekend.

What we know:

The U.S. Coast Guard says watchstanders spotted the carcass of the dead fin while slumped over the bow of a ship at the Gloucest City marine terminal on Sunday.

The animal is believed to be a 25–30-foot-long fin whale, but animal welfare experts are waiting to recover the carcass to confirm the species' identity.

What's next:

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said it's working with local authorities to retrieve the carcass and investigate what caused the whale's death.