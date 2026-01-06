Carcass of 25-30 foot long whale spotted on bow of ship sailing on Delaware River
PHILADELPHIA - Wildlife officials say the carcass of a dead whale became caught on the bow of a ship sailing down the Delaware River over the weekend.
What we know:
The U.S. Coast Guard says watchstanders spotted the carcass of the dead fin while slumped over the bow of a ship at the Gloucest City marine terminal on Sunday.
The animal is believed to be a 25–30-foot-long fin whale, but animal welfare experts are waiting to recover the carcass to confirm the species' identity.
What's next:
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said it's working with local authorities to retrieve the carcass and investigate what caused the whale's death.