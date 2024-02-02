Carl Weathers, star in 'Rocky' films, 'Predator,' 'The Mandalorian,' and more, dies at 76

article

Carl Weathers, the former NFL linebacker-turned-actor who starred as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" films, Chubbs Peterson in "Happy Gilmore," and "The Mandalorian," has died.

He was 76 years old.

Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died "peacefully in his sleep."

Comfortable flexing his muscles on the big screen in "Action Jackson" as he was joking around on the small screen in such shows as "Arrested Development," Weathers was perhaps most closely associated with Creed, who made his first appearance as the cocky, undisputed heavyweight world champion in 1976’s "Rocky," starring Sylvester Stallone.

"It puts you on the map and makes your career, so to speak. But that’s a one-off, so you’ve got to follow it up with something. Fortunately those movies kept coming, and Apollo Creed became more and more in people’s consciousness and welcome in their lives, and it was just the right guy at the right time," he told The Daily Beast in 2017.

Most recently, Weathers has starred in the Disney+ hit "The Mandalorian," appearing in all three seasons.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.