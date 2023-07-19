Carlee Russell: Police release 911 call

Police in Alabama cast doubt Wednesday on the story of a woman who set off a frantic search when she disappeared for two days after calling 911 to report a toddler wandering on the highway. Carlee Russell told investigators she was abducted and forced into a car on July 13, but they say they have been unable to verify her account.

The 25-year-old’s return home on July 15 prompted intense speculation about where she had been and what had happened to her.

CARLEE RUSSELL SEARCHED AMBER ALERTS, MOVIE 'TAKEN' PRIOR TO DISAPPEARANCE, POLICE SAY

Wednesday, the Hoover Police Department held a press conference. During it, they played the full 911 call.

The following is a transcript of the conversation Russell had with a 911 operator on the night of July 13:

Russell: "Hi. I am on Interstate 459 and there is a kid just walking by themselves."

911: "Hold on…where…where are you?"

Russell: "Um, I’m right next to exit, exit 10…"

911: "Okay, so you’re before the exit?"

Russell: "Yes."

911: "Okay, and are you heading southbound or northbound?"

Russell: "I’m heading towards 280. Towards Tuscaloosa."

911: "Okay, and was the child on the left or right side?"

Russell: "On the right side."

911: "And were they walking northbound or southbound?"

Russell: "Uh, they’re walking towards Tuscaloosa."

911: "Okay, they’re walking southbound…about how old do they look?"

Russell: "Um, like a toddler. Uh, maybe like 3 or 4."

911: "Did you pull over with them? Are you still with them? Are you with the child right now?"

Russell: "No, I am not. I’m still in the car. I can see them, though."

911: "Do you mind staying there until we can get there?"

Russell: "Yeah, yeah, sure, yeah."

911: "Okay, and what type of car are you in?"

Russell: "I’m in a red Mercedes-Benz."

911: "Are you in a [car] or an SUV?"

Russell: "SUV. I mean, it’s a sedan, sorry."

911: "Can you put your hazards on?"

Russell: "Yeah, they’re on."

911: "Okay, did you talk to the child or did you say anything to them?"

Russell: "No."

911: "Do they look like they’re injured?"

Russell: "No, they don’t."

911: "Are they white, Black, Hispanic, or Asian?"

Russell: "They’re white."

911: "Okay… Is it a male or a female?"

Russell: "I think it’s a boy…a little boy."

911: "Okay… right now… Is he wearing clothes?"

Russell: "Yes."

911: "Alright, what is he wearing?"

Russell: "Uh, it’s a white T-shirt, and it looks like he doesn’t have any pants on. Looks like a diaper."

911: "And you don’t see any cars anywhere?"

Russell: "No, no cars anywhere."

(Pause)

911: "Okay, what’s your name?"

Russell: "My name is Carlee Russell."

911: "And you don’t see anyone with the child from where you are at, correct?"

Russell: "No, no, no, but I can’t see them that good."

911: "Okay, try to keep an eye on him as best as you can because I don’t want you to lose track of him. And does he have shoes on?"

Russell: "No, not that I can see. I really can’t see that…"

911: "Okay, alright. I got them on the way. If you can, just keep an eye on them. An officer’s on the way. Okay?"

Russell: "Okay, thanks."

911: "Thank you."

Russell: "Okay, bye."