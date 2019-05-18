Cars burglarized at Delaware County shopping center

Police say numerous cars were burglarized Friday night at a quaint shopping center in Radnor Township.

According to authorities, the break-ins happened at the Eagle Village Shops on the 500 block of West Lancaster Avenue between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Police say 4 vehicles had windows smashed and items stolen while victims dined at Autograph restaurant.

"It's expensive and costly," Pamela Hererra said. "I have enough bills, I don't need to be paying expenses for somebody's nastiness."

Investigators believe at least one individual is responsible for the smash-and-grabs that resulted in computers, cash and cell phones being stolen.

"At this time we do not have any surveillance video, but we are looking into it," Sargent Christopher Gluck said.

The mall features many high-end shops and boutiques, making the location of the robberies a surprise to locals.

"It is quiet and I'm quite surprised that it's being done here," Hererra said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Radnor Township Police at 610-688-0503.