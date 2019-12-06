Cat dies after being found shot with arrow in West Philadelphia; suspect sought

article

The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public's help after a cat was shot with an arrow and left to die in West Philadelphia.

A good Samaritan discovered the cat still alive on the 5900 block of Chestnut Street early Friday morning.

Shelter officials said surveillance video captured a man picking up the cat with a shovel and putting him in a trash can. The cat was later discovered a short distance from the trash can.

The cat died while being transported to the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters for emergency medical treatment.

“This act of cruelty is especially heinous. An innocent animal was shot in our city with an arrow, thrown away still alive and suffering as if it were nothing," said PSPCA CEO Julie Klim. "We are here to say that it was not nothing, and we cannot stand for such horrific acts against an animal. We implore those who have information about this case to come forward.”

Officials said the cat got out of his home on the 5800 block of Chestnut Street on Thursday night.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Animal cruelty can also be reported by filling out the PSPCA’s online form here. Tips can be left anonymously.

