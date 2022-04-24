Caught on camera: Man punched by bouncer outside Center City bar dies from his injuries, police say

Caught on camera, a man police say was punched outside a club by the bouncer has died at the hospital and the Philadelphia Homicide Unit is now investigating.

The six-minute surveillance video was given to FOX 29. The incident happened outside Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 16th.

Police say, at that time, 41-year-old Eric Pope was escorted outside for being intoxicated. While standing along South 12th Street, police say the bouncer punched him, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

The video records Pope lying on the ground for a minute. The bouncers move him to the sidewalk where he stays for several more minutes. A crowd eventually forms around him and the video ends.

Police say Pope died at the hospital one week later, Saturday, April 23.

Tabu’s owner told FOX 29, in an email, the bouncer involved is not an employee of Tabu and the incident did not happen on their property. When it was reported to them, they immediately called 911 and are cooperating with the police investigation.