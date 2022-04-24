Police: 4 juveniles arrested after crashing stolen car into T-Mobile store in North Philadelphia

article

Police say four juveniles are in custody after being accused of crashing a stolen car into a T-Mobile store in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, a man reported his 2013 Grey Honda Accord stolen on the 1200 block of E Hunting Park Avenue on Friday around 4:50 p.m.

Authorities say around 5:19 on Saturday, officers received a radio call that the owner had located his stolen car and began following it.

Officers say they saw the man following his car at 5th and Lycoming Streets and they attempted to stop it.

The stolen car managed to get away, but officers saw the same vehicle crashed into the front of a T-Mobile store located at 700 East Hunting Park Avenue a short time later, according to police.

Authorities say two T-Mobile employees were injured by broken glass.

Four juveniles were arrested shortly after the incident and the car was recovered and towed, according to authorities.