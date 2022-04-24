Expand / Collapse search

4 people, including 3 children, killed in early morning fire in Kensington, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Four people, including three children, have died after a fire tore through a home in Kensington on Sunday morning, authorities told FOX 29. 

Officials say the fire started on the 3200 block of Hartville Street around 2 a.m. 

According to fire officials, three of the victims were confirmed as children. 

Authorities also say a woman, who jumped from the second floor, escaped the fire and is in stable condition. 

No additional information has been released by authorities. 

Firefighters say a fire tore through a home in Kensington, killing four people, including three children.  (Philadelphia 2nd Alarmers)

Fire officials say a press conference will be held on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. 