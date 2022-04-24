4 people, including 3 children, killed in early morning fire in Kensington, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Four people, including three children, have died after a fire tore through a home in Kensington on Sunday morning, authorities told FOX 29.
Officials say the fire started on the 3200 block of Hartville Street around 2 a.m.
First responders say four people have died in a fire on the 3200 block of Hartville Street in Kensington.
According to fire officials, three of the victims were confirmed as children.
Authorities also say a woman, who jumped from the second floor, escaped the fire and is in stable condition.
No additional information has been released by authorities.
Firefighters say a fire tore through a home in Kensington, killing four people, including three children. (Philadelphia 2nd Alarmers)
Fire officials say a press conference will be held on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.