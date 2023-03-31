Caught on camera: NJ State Police rescue missing 4-year-old boy, dog from woods in Atlantic County

Efforts from New Jersey State Police helped save the life of a 4-year-old boy missing in Atlantic County.

According to the agency, the boy was missing in Buena Vista Township.

Troopers from Buena Vista Station responded and later found the boy and his dog, a black Labrador, in the woods.

State Police released body camera video of the search, which shows the recovery of the child and the dog who stayed by the boy's side.