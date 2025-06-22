Expand / Collapse search
FIFA Club World Cup: Smoke bombs set off at Juventus vs. Wydad match; 1 juvenile arrested

By
Published  June 22, 2025 9:16pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Juventus secured a 4-1 victory over Wydad Athletic Club during the FIFA Club World Cup match at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday.
    • During the match, Wydad fans set off smoke bombs temporarily pausing the event.
    • Philly police arrested one juvenile for assaulting a police officer during the incident.

PHILADELPHIA - The FIFA Club World Cup continues in Philadelphia, with Juventus securing a 4-1 victory over Wydad of Morocco at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday. 

However, the match was briefly interrupted due to an incident involving flares.

What we know:

Juventus, representing Italy, dominated the match against Morocco's Wydad, achieving a 4-1 win. 

The game was temporarily paused when Wydad supporters lit flares, causing smoke to billow from their section in the stands. 

Image 1 of 5

Image courtesy of Tyler Eckert 

Flares are prohibited at FIFA Club World Cup matches, leading to immediate action by authorities.

Philadelphia police reported the arrest of one minor for assaulting an officer during the incident. 

The use of flares not only disrupted the match but also posed safety concerns, prompting swift intervention.

Big picture view:

The incident highlights the importance of adhering to safety regulations at international sporting events to ensure the well-being of all attendees. 

Despite the disruption, Juventus's victory adds to the excitement of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup matches in Philadelphia.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police and media from the game are from fans.

