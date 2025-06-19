Community gathers around families of girls involved in scooter accident

The Brief The Delaware County community is continuing to be committed to supporting the families of two girls involved in a horrific scooter crash over the weekend. 12-year-old Abigail Gillon died from her injuries earlier this week. Her best friend, 11-year-old Isabella Jones, is no longer in ICU, her family said Thursday, but she still has a long road to recovery. There are a number of fundraisers going on to help both families.



After two girls were hit by a truck while riding an electric scooter on Saturday, businesses surrounding their community of Aston are coming together in support for the families of the two girls, while their friends and classmates are also joining the effort.

What we know:

The Delaware County community is continuing to come together for the two girls involved in a horrific electric scooter crash over the weekend.

Several businesses, including Double Decker Glenolden, will donate 20 percent of all sales on Thursday to the families of best friends Abigail Gillon, 12, and Isabella "Bella" Jones, 11.

"It’s great to be able to help out the community and give back, anything we can do," says Chris Cox, a manager at Double Decker Glenolden.

The backstory:

The girls were hit by a car after falling from an electric scooter on Saturday afternoon, according to Aston Township Police. Abigail died from her injuries on Monday afternoon, according to her family. In an update shared on Thursday, Bella’s family says she is out of the ICU and on the rehabilitation floor.

Dig deeper:

The GoFundMe post stated:

"Bella is now out of critical condition and is on the rehabilitation floor. She has 40 staples in her head, a fractured skull, swelling, and broke every bone on the left side of her face. She has a broken jaw and a fractured collarbone, she has a broken femur and three fractured ribs, and a major concussion. She had surgery to wire her jaw and screws in her femur. Bella is going to have a very long recovery, six months or more physically

Emotionally and mentally she’s never going to be the same and she is going to need all the support and love she can get. Please keep sending prayers for Bella and our family!"

What they're saying:

Maddie Gordon, Bella’s cousin, is a server at BrickHaus in Ridley Park, as they too donated 20 percent of their sales to both girls’ families on Thursday.

She says weekend-level crowds came out to show their support for Abigail’s family, and for Bella, who she says is a fighter.

"She’s always been like that, since the day she was born. She’s always been such a fiery spark," says Gordon. "My family has just been going in and out visiting her, and she has the best parents by her side."

Dino’s Style Pizza in Glenolden will also donate 20 percent of their sales to the families on Friday from open to close, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"It’s devastating to the community, but it’s Ridley so we all kind of bond together," says Jen Babe, of Dino’s Style Pizza. "When you have a platform of food, what better way? Food makes everybody smile."

It will coincide with a bake sale hosted by Babe’s granddaughter, and her close friends, who are childhood friends and Ridley Middle School classmates of Abigail and Bella. They say friends are also making bracelets and other items to sell.

"It will never be the same. We were going to do cheer together and fall ball together," says Emily Kline, a friend. "Just send prayers for Bella, that she makes it out, and wear a helmet."

What you can do:

This GoFundMe page was created for Bella and her family, and a family friend set up this GoFundMe page for Abigail and her family, to help them navigate medical expenses.