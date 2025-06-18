Navy, Marines plan for 250th celebration in Philadelphia

The Brief In October, Philadelphia and Camden will host the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary celebrations. Stakeholders held a planning meeting in Old City on Wednesday, unveiling some of the exciting events that are in the works. The community is invited to see the Navy and Marine Corps armed forces in action the week of October 9 through 16.



This October the U.S. will celebrate 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps excellence and the cities of Philadelphia and Camden are playing host to the weeklong schedule of festivities.

What we know:

This October, the U.S. is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Navy and Marine Corps with a weeklong schedule of events in Philadelphia and Camden.

The Navy was established on October 13, 1775, and the Marine Corps on November 10, 1775. Philadelphia is the birthplace of both military branches.

On Wednesday, dozens of city leaders from Philadelphia and Camden, Senior Navy and Marine Corps officials, service members and volunteers gathered in Old City to hold a planning meeting for the Navy Marine Corps 250th (NMC250th) celebration between October 9 through 16.

What they're saying:

"They were founded here. This is a great part of Philadelphia’s history. The people in 1775 created armed services from nothing to win our independence and this was a Navy town for well over 200 years," said George Leone, President & Chair of Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps.

"This event for me will be one of the most defining moments for Philadelphia," said Michael Newmuis, 2026 Director for City of Philadelphia. "It’s a chance not only to recognize the incredible services of America’s bravest but also connect our citizenry with the power of service. Remind folks about what unites us."

Timeline:

The celebrations kick off the morning of October 9th with a maritime procession of Navy ships and vessels on the Delaware River.

Throughout the week there will be over a dozen events including Navy ship tours, visits to local schools, a "Victory at Sea" concert, an "All Veterans Reunion Picnic" and even a flyover by the Blue Angels at Independence Hall.

Senior navy and marine officials announced plans for the free weeklong event during a meeting in Old City and say they are inviting the community to see their armed forces in action.

By the numbers:

"The public does not necessarily get to see the Navy in action. We’re the away game. We’re out there preserving the peace around the world and so to give that opportunity for the public to actually see the ships, see the capabilities we bring and be proud to be Americans," said Rear Admiral Kenneth Blackmon, Vice Commander of the US Fleet Forces Command. "When you start to see the static displays and capabilities on the ships, how much we’re leaning forward in the Navy around new capabilities - unmanned aircraft, unmanned ships, unmanned submarines - we won’t necessarily bring all of our capabilities in but there will be opportunities to see what the future of the Navy holds."

"We will have somewhere in the proximity of 300 to 500 marines, and we will be bringing assets that will be embarked and transiting along with the amphibious warships that will be supporting this operation," said Colonel Alexander Chotkowski of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Local perspective:

Petty Officer Second Class Louis Staats is a proud Navy sailor from Chester County who’s now honored to support planning for the upcoming NMC250th.

"After traveling the world, coming back to Philadelphia feels like I’m home and it’s nice to be home," said Petty Officer Staats. "I love my job. I take a lot of pride in the Navy. I love serving my country, and my family and friends only know so much - what they see on television - you know - social media. For them to actually get to talk to some of these people other than me – the great Americans that serve our country and get their perspectives on serving our country - I’m excited for my family and friends to have that opportunity."

What's next:

The final planning event for the NMC250th will be held in August.