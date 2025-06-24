6 accused of beating 18-year-old grocery store cashier in Delaware

article

Six people are in custody and two others are being sought after investigators say a Delaware grocery store cashier was assaulted by the group while on the job.

Delaware State Police say one of the suspects was holding a baby in her arms as members of the group pummeled the 18-year-old cashier with kicks and punches.

They fled the store's parking lot in two cars, according to investigators. One of which was stopped by police after it failed to stop at a stop sign.

What we know:

Troopers in New Castle were called to the Food Lion in Beaverbrook Plaza on June 20 for reports of an assault at the grocery store.

Investigators learned that an 18-year-old cashier was attacked by a group of eight people while working behind the counter.

Authorities say one of the suspects was holding a baby in her arms as six of them pummeled the 18-year-old cashier with kicks and punches.

One of the suspects is believed to have filmed the brutal assault before they all fled the store, allegedly threatening to return and kill the victim.

The victim was knocked unconscious during the attack and brought to a local hospital for treatment of serious head injuries, state police said.

The suspects fled the store's parking lot in two vehicles, one of which was stopped by police for failing to stop at a stop sign a short time later.

Four of the suspects were taken into custody without incident, and two more suspects were caught a day later.

Luchiano Diaz, 21, Jazzlyn Johnson, 20, Joseph Brown-Terry, 20, Curtis Miller 18, Quamere Britt, 18 and an unnamed 16-year-old were charged with multiple crimes.

What we don't know:

Police are still searching for two people who fled the violent attack.

Investigators said the pair fled the scene in a dark-colored Ford Taurus.