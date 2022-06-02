Pennsylvania's first case of monkeypox reported in Philadelphia resident, officials say

The first case of monkeypox has been reported in Pennsylvania, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday.

The agency did not specify where in Pennsylvania the virus was detected, but the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Thursday that a probable case was identified as a Philadelphia resident.

Philadelphia health officials say the data was based on preliminary testing at the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Bureau of Laboratories. They called the threat to Philadelphians ‘extremely low.’

Pennsylvania joins California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington as the U.S. states with at least a single confirmed case.

Monkeypox is caused by a virus that is in the same genus of viruses that causes smallpox, according to the CDC.

The virus was first discovered in colonies of lab monkeys in 1958.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a noticeable rash.

CDC officials say anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider immediately.

For more information on monkeypox, see the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s newly updated fact sheet.