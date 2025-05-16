Firearm found in backpack of Camden County elementary school student

article

The Brief A firearm was found in the backpack of a Camden County elementary school student on Wednesday, officials say. The discovery was made after two students told a teacher that the student had brought a firearm to school. Principal Nython Carter ensured parents that the "safety of students and staff are our top priority."



Officials say a firearm was found in the backpack of an elementary school student this week after two students told a teacher who alerted authorities.

Winslow Township School 5 Principal Nython Carter ensured parents and guardians that the "safety of students and staff are our top priority."

What we know:

A firearm was found in the backpack of a Winslow Township School 5 student on Wednesday after two students told a teacher who alerted police.

In a letter to parents, Principal Nython Carter told parents and guardians that school staff took the backpack from the student and found the gun inside.

The police were called to the school to investigate the incident, officials said.

"School 5 and the District will continue to make every effort to ensure that the safety of students and staff are our top priority," Carter said.

What they're saying:

Principal Nython Carter heaped praise upon the students and staff member who acted quickly to alert school administration about the firearm.

"I would like to thank the students and staff whose responsive actions assisted in the apprehension of the firearm," he said.

Carter urged that parents and guardians should discuss the incident with their children and "emphasize that it is against the law to bring a weapon of any type to school."