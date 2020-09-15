Central Bucks, Lower Merion school districts announce plans for return to in-person learning

Two area school districts in Bucks and Montgomery County have announced their plans to return to in-person learning.

The Central Bucks School District has updated their plans for a return to in-person learning, saying they will return by the end of September.

The return includes elementary, middle, and high school students.

The district says after school programs will return October 12th.

In Montgomery County, the Lower Merion School District is also moving forward with their plans for in-class instruction.

The district says some special education students who require in-person instruction already returned to school on Monday.

Starting the week of Sept. 29, all kindergarten students will return, and if all goes fall, all K-12 students will be back by the end of the week of Oct. 19.

The district says these will all still be hybrid classes.

You can find out more about their plans on the districts' websites:

