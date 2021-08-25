Central Bucks School Board votes down mask requirement

The Central Bucks School Board voted down a mask requirement 5-4 Wednesday night, but they plan to revisit the issue at the next meeting.

Parents lined up in numbers outside the Central Bucks School district building with some waiting more than an hour to be allowed inside to voice their opinion on the district's health and safety plan. The special school board meeting was called regarding mandating masks.

"This is America, I decide what my kid does, not you," Ann Marie Wood Worth said.

Only 110 people were ultimately allowed inside and 30 were allowed to speak with 15 on each side.

"It’s frustrating, yes. It would be nice if they had a forum ten all of us could be in there," parent Tim Henney said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

The district originally planned to start the year with a mask optional policy. It recently reversed its position, however, according to a letter sent to parents from the acting superintendent of schools, local hospitals, and the Bucks County Health Department are now recommending schools start the year with a mask requirement.

"Our daughter is healthy, maybe some kids, they aren’t and I’m sorry for that, but don’t force a mask on a 16-year-old healthy child," parent Rick Woodworth said.

Paree Pasi is a high school junior and says at the very least children under 12 should have to wear masks.

"They’re not vaccinated and I have a little brother wh is 8 and I live with grandparents who are immunocompromised and if they get COVID, they will die," Pasi said

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter