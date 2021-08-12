Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County

Local school district's COVID policy raises questions

By
Published 
Education
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Local school district's COVID policy raises questions

One school district says parents don’t have to tell the school if someone in their household has COVID, according to a letter obtained by FOX 29.

NEWTOWN, Pa. - FOX 29 News obtained a letter to Council Rock School District staff, which is stirring up confusion in the mask optional district. 

The letter — which is in line with the district’s health and safety plan published online last month — says Council Rock administration will no longer be reporting or investigating cases nor will it be supporting the Bucks County Health Department in notifying students and staff of a need to quarantine. The letter says, "in other words - if you or someone you know in the district is symptomatic, tests positive, or is exposed to Covid, you do not need to report this information." 

Steve Livolsi has a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old in the Council Rock School District. He plans to monitor new information as it comes in but right now he is ok with this plan.

"Whether they need to let us know hey, we had a kid who is positive I’m not concerned about it," he said. "At this moment going to let them go without the masks."

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

One mom says both of her children will be masked. Her 12-year-old son is vaccinated; however, her fourth grader is not. If another classmate tests positive for COVID she would want to know.

"They should tell the kids in the class who are sitting with them," she said. This time more risky for little kids, little worried."

In the letter sent to staff. the school district says its plan is in accordance with the Bucks County Health Department, but the health department offers guidance that differs.

The county’s director of public information tells  FOX 29 that "…the Health Department and the Bucks County Commissioners expect all parents to report any positive cases to the schools. The schools are to contact the students’ classmates’ families to inform them. "

FOX 29 reached out to the Council Rock School District about the letter, but has not heard back. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 