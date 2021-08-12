Local school district's COVID policy raises questions

FOX 29 News obtained a letter to Council Rock School District staff, which is stirring up confusion in the mask optional district.

The letter — which is in line with the district’s health and safety plan published online last month — says Council Rock administration will no longer be reporting or investigating cases nor will it be supporting the Bucks County Health Department in notifying students and staff of a need to quarantine. The letter says, "in other words - if you or someone you know in the district is symptomatic, tests positive, or is exposed to Covid, you do not need to report this information."

Steve Livolsi has a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old in the Council Rock School District. He plans to monitor new information as it comes in but right now he is ok with this plan.

"Whether they need to let us know hey, we had a kid who is positive I’m not concerned about it," he said. "At this moment going to let them go without the masks."

One mom says both of her children will be masked. Her 12-year-old son is vaccinated; however, her fourth grader is not. If another classmate tests positive for COVID she would want to know.

"They should tell the kids in the class who are sitting with them," she said. This time more risky for little kids, little worried."

In the letter sent to staff. the school district says its plan is in accordance with the Bucks County Health Department, but the health department offers guidance that differs.

The county’s director of public information tells FOX 29 that "…the Health Department and the Bucks County Commissioners expect all parents to report any positive cases to the schools. The schools are to contact the students’ classmates’ families to inform them. "

FOX 29 reached out to the Council Rock School District about the letter, but has not heard back.

