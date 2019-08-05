Check your schedule: SEPTA Regional Rail changes begin Monday

SEPTA's new regional line schedule begins Monday.

The changes come following the conclusion of the Southwest Connection Improvement Project.

Below is a comprehensive summary of the expected changes.

Chestnut Hill East Line

Weekday Service

INBOUND (towards Center City):

Train #715, currently departing Chestnut Hill East at 7:17 a.m., will become Train #7415 and will now depart at 7:15 a.m. and 2 minutes earlier at all scheduled station stops

Train #6735, currently departing Chestnut Hill East at 12:45 p.m., will become Train #735 and will now depart at 12:29 p.m. and 16 minutes earlier at all scheduled station stops

OUTBOUND (towards Chestnut Hill East):

Train #2720, currently departing Suburban Station at 10:13 a.m., will now depart at 9:45 a.m., 28 minutes earlier.

Train #2734, currently departing Suburban Station at 11:49 a.m., will become Train #734 and will now depart at 11:48 a.m., 1 minute earlier

Train #6762, currently departing Suburban at 6:19 p.m. will become Train #3762. This train will now originate at University City at 6:01 p.m. and will replace Media/Elwyn Line Train #3256, departing at 6:01 p.m. Customers boarding at 30th Street Station please note that Train #3762 will leave from platform 5/6.

Weekend Service

OUTBOUND (towards Chestnut Hill East):

Saturday Train #718, currently departing Suburban at 3:52 p.m., will now depart at 3:49 p.m., and 3 minutes earlier at all scheduled station stops

Saturday Train #724, currently departing Suburban at 6:47 p.m. will now depart at 6:44 p.m. and 3 minutes earlier at all scheduled station stops

Chestnut Hill West Line

Weekend Service

Weekend service is being modified by up to 30 minutes to improve on-time performance and address upcoming Amtrak state of good repair track project in the area of North Philadelphia. Please check the timetable for details

Cynwyd Line

There are no changes to the Cynwyd Line. Trains will operate on the current schedule.

Fox Chase Line

Weekday Service

OUTBOUND (towards Fox Chase):

Train #6810, currently departing Suburban at 6:08 a.m., will now depart at 5:58 a.m. and 10 minutes earlier at all scheduled station stops

Weekend Service

Weekend service is being modified by up to 30 minutes to improve on-time performance and address upcoming Amtrak state of good repair track project in the area of North Philadelphia. Please check the timetable for details

Glenside Combined

All of the Weekday and Weekend changes noted for the individual Lines published in the Glenside Combined timetable will be reflected in the August 5 paper and online schedules

For Weekend travel from Elkins Park and Melrose Park Stations, please consult the Warminster and West Trenton Line schedules for train information

Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Weekday Service

INBOUND (towards Center City):

Train #503, departing Doylestown at 5:19 a.m., will become Train #5305 and will end at University City Station

Train #6517, departing Doylestown at 7:54 a.m. will become Train #517 and will operate through service to Thorndale

Train #587, currently departing Doylestown at 8:49 p.m. will operate 10 minutes earlier between Temple University and 30th Street Stations. This train will depart Temple University at 10:06 p.m. and Suburban at 10:18 p.m. for service towards Thorndale

OUTBOUND (towards Doylestown):

Train #6506, currently departing Suburban at 6:50 a.m., will become Train #3528 departing at 6:48 a.m. and 2 minutes earlier at all scheduled station stops

Train #568, currently departing Suburban at 3:50 p.m. will now depart at 3:45 p.m. and 5 minutes earlier from all scheduled station stops between Center City and Lansdale

NEW: TRAIN #4590 is being added to enhance evening service will depart Suburban at 10:35 p.m. and will provide local service between Center City and Lansdale

Weekend Service

Weekend service is being modified by up to 30 minutes to improve on-time performance and address upcoming Amtrak state of good repair track project in the area of North Philadelphia. Please check the timetable for details

Manayunk/Norristown Line

Weekday Service

INBOUND (towards Center City):

Train #2509, departing Elm Street at 6:57 a.m. will become Train #2715. This will become a Trenton Line train at 30th Street Station

Train #6205 departing Norristown T.C. at 8:05 a.m. will become a “semi-express” trip and will not stop at Ivy Ridge, Manayunk, or Wissahickon T.C. Stations. Customers traveling from these stations may take advantage of new Train #6207

NEW TRAIN #6207 is being added to provide additional service between Miquon and Center City. The train will begin at Miquon Station, departing at 8:22 a.m. and will make stops at Ivy Ridge, Manayunk, and Wissahickon T.C. stations, before arriving at Suburban at 8:57 a.m.

Train #2517, departing Miquon Station at 8:44 a.m. will become Train #6217 with service ending at 30th Street Station. Customers wishing to connect to the Paoli/Thorndale Line should make this transfer at Suburban Station

Train #2555, currently departing Elm Street at 3:56 p.m. will now depart at 3:54 p.m. and 2 minutes earlier at all scheduled station stops

OUTBOUND (towards Norristown):

Train #6242, departing Suburban at 3:22 p.m. will now depart at 3:10 p.m., and 12 minutes earlier at all scheduled station stops

Train #3256, departing 30th Street Station at 6:05 p.m. will become Train #5256. Customers boarding at 30th Street Station please note that Train #5256 will leave from platform 1/2.

Weekend Service

Weekend service is being modified by up to 30 minutes to improve on-time performance and address upcoming Amtrak state of good repair track project in the area of North Philadelphia. Please check the timetable for details

Media/Elwyn Line

Weekday Service

INBOUND (towards Center City):

Train #328, currently departing at 6:00 a.m., will become Train #3528 departing from Elwyn 2 minutes later at 6:02 a.m. This train will now operate continuing service to Doylestown

Weekend Service

Weekend service is being modified by up to 30 minutes to improve on-time performance and address upcoming Amtrak state of good repair track project in the area of North Philadelphia. Please check the timetable for details

Paoli/Thorndale Line

As part of the Regional Rail schedule change, the schedule for Bus Routes 204, 205, and 206 will also change, effective Monday, August 5, 2019.

Weekday Service

INBOUND (towards Center City):

Train #9512, departing Thorndale at 5:38 a.m., will become Train #5312. In Center City, this train will become a West Trenton Line train with service to Neshaminy Station

Train #9532, currently departing Thorndale at 7:18 a.m. will depart Downingtown, Whitford, and Exton stations up to 5 minutes earlier, due to ongoing Amtrak track construction

Train #580, departing Thorndale at 4:46 p.m., will become a “semi-express” trip and will not stop at Ardmore, Wynnewood, Narberth, or Merion Stations. Customers traveling from these stations may transfer at Haverford to the new Local Train #5256

NEW TRAIN #5256, will depart Bryn Mawr at 5:37 p.m. will make all local stops to Center City before continuing on the Manayunk/Norristown Line to Elm Street

OUTBOUND (towards Thorndale):

Train #503, currently departing Suburban at 6:38 a.m. will become Train #1501 and will depart 13 minutes earlier at 6:25 a.m. Please note this train will depart Suburban Station on Track 7

Train #2517, currently departing Suburban at 9:21 a.m., will become Train #517 departing 2 minutes later at 9:23 a.m. Please note, this train will depart Paoli and Malvern Stations 3 minutes earlier

Train #2555, departing Suburban at 4:47 p.m. will depart all station stops between Temple University and Bryn Mawr Stations 2 minutes earlier

Train #587, currently departing Suburban at 10:28 p.m. will depart at 10:18 p.m. and up to 10 minutes earlier at station stops between Temple University and Thorndale Stations

Weekend Service

Weekend service is being modified by up to 30 minutes to improve on-time performance and address upcoming Amtrak state of good repair track projects track projects in the area between Paoli and Thorndale. Please check the timetable for details

Trenton Line

Weekday Service

INBOUND (towards Center City):

Train #9734, departing Trenton Transit Center at 10:53 a.m. will become Train #734. This train continues to Chestnut Hill East Line station in Center City

OUTBOUND (towards Trenton):

Train #715, currently departing Suburban at 8:00 a.m. becomes Train #2715 departing Suburban 30 minutes earlierat 7:50 a.m. This train will depart all scheduled station stops between 11 and 20 minutes earlier. This schedule change will create an earlier connection to NJ Transit at Trenton Transit Center for customers traveling to Princeton, New Brunswick, Newark and New York

Train #9735, departing Suburban at 1:06 p.m. will become Train #735

Weekend Service

INBOUND (towards Center City)

Saturday Train #718, currently departing Trenton Transit Center at 2:59 p.m., will depart at 2:56 p.m. and 3 minutes earlier at all scheduled station stops

Saturday Train #724, departing Suburban at 6:47 p.m. will operate 3 minutes earlier, departing Suburban at 6:44 p.m. THIS TRAIN NUMBER & TIME DOES NOT APPEAR ON THE TRENTON LINE SCHEDULE

Warminster Line

Weekday Service

INBOUND (towards Center City):

Train #4269, departing Glenside at 7:02 p.m., will temporarily end at 30th Street Station during Amtrak Wilmington/Newark Line track construction work August 5th through September 29th

Train #473, departing Warminster at 9:20 p.m. will operate 10 minutes later at all scheduled station stops between Warminster to Wayne Junction Stations

OUTBOUND (towards Warminster):

Train #476, departing Suburban at 12:05 a.m. will depart Roslyn, Crestmont, Willow Grove, and Hatboro Stations 2 minutes earlier

West Trenton Line

Weekday Service

INBOUND (towards Center City):

Train #6327, departing Neshaminy at 8:03 a.m. will become Train #3419 departing at 7:58 a.m., and 5 minutes earlier at intermediate stations. In Center City, this train will become an Airport Line train

Train #6311, departing West Trenton at 1:59 p.m. will become Train #3239 and will become a Wilmington/Newark train in Center City

OUTBOUND (towards West Trenton):

Train #328, currently departing Suburban at 6:48 a.m. will become Train #5312 departing at 6:44 a.m., and 4 minutes earlier at all scheduled station stops to Neshaminy Falls

Train #6368, currently departing Suburban at 3:10 p.m., will now depart at 3:20 p.m., and 10 minutes later at all scheduled station stops to West Trenton

Train #6370, currently departing Suburban at 3:47 p.m. will now depart at 3:50 p.m., and 3 minutes later at all scheduled station stops to West Trenton

Weekend Service

Weekend service is being modified by up to 30 minutes to improve on-time performance and address upcoming Amtrak state of good repair track project in the area of North Philadelphia. Please check the timetable for details

Wilmington/Newark Line

For the final phase of Amtrak track work between Wilmington and Claymont Stations for 2019 the following significant service changes will be in effect until September 29th. Unless otherwise noted, the only change in schedule relates to the specific station referenced:

Weekday Service

INBOUND (towards Center City):

Train #220, will depart Wilmington Station 4 minutes earlier at 5:57 a.m.

Train #2718 will depart Newark Station at 6:16 a.m. and 6 minutes earlier from Churchman’s Crossing and Wilmington Stations

Train #9212, will depart Claymont Station at 7:22 a.m. and 6 minutes later at all scheduled station stops through Center City

Train #9218 will become Train #2716 departing 10 minutes earlier from Newark and Churchman’s Crossing and 6 minutes earlier from Wilmington. Train will depart Claymont for Center City at the regularly scheduled time of 8:09 a.m.

Train #9230 becomes Train #2720 and will depart 10 minutes earlier from Newark, Churchman’s Crossing, and Wilmington. Train #2720 will depart Claymont for Center City at the regularly scheduled time of 8:59 a.m.

Train #2720, currently departing Newark at 8:58 a.m. will become Train #9230 departing 8 minutes later at 9:06 a.m., 8 to 14 minutes laterat intermediate stations, arriving at Suburban at 10:27 a.m.

Train #222, currently departing Wilmington at 9:50 a.m. will now depart 6 minutes earlier at 9:44 a.m.

Train #2734 currently departing Wilmington at 10:56 a.m. will become Train #9234 departing 6 minutes earlier at 10:50 a.m.

Train #9238, currently departing Wilmington at 12:50 p.m. will depart 6 minutes earlier at 12:44 p.m.

Train #9242, currently departing Wilmington at 2:45 p.m. will depart 6 minutes earlierat 2:39 p.m.

Train #252, currently departing Wilmington at 4:44 p.m. will depart 5 minutes earlier at 4:39 p.m.

Train #2760, currently departing Wilmington at 5:15 p.m. will depart 6 minutes earlier at 5:09 p.m.

Train #264, currently departing Wilmington at 5:50 p.m. will depart 6 minutes earlierat 5:44 p.m.

Train #9294, currently departing Wilmington at 6:15 p.m. will depart 6 minutes earlier at 6:09 p.m.

Train #9254, currently departing Wilmington at 7:16 p.m. will depart 6 minutes earlier at 7:10 p.m.

Train #1256, currently departing Newark at 7:13 p.m. will depart 6 minutes later at 7:19 p.m. arriving at Suburban at 8:29 p.m.

Train #9260, currently departing Newark at 8:27 p.m. will depart 6 minutes later at 8:27 p.m. arriving at Suburban at 9:39 p.m.

Train #272, currently departing Wilmington at 8:53 p.m. will depart 6 minutes earlier at 8:47 p.m.

Train #274, currently departing Wilmington at 9:58 p.m. will depart 2 minutes earlier at 9:56 p.m.

Train #276, currently departing Wilmington at 10:48 p.m. will depart 4 minutes earlier at 10:44 p.m.

OUTBOUND (towards Marcus Hook/Wilmington/Newark):

Train #1295, currently departing from Suburban as 5:26 a.m. will depart at 5:20 a.m. and 6 minutes earlier from all scheduled station stops arriving in Newark at 6:20 a.m.

Train #1203, departing from Suburban at 5:38 a.m. will depart 3 to 6 minutes later between Marcus Hook and Newark Stations

Train #207, departing from Suburban at 6:34 a.m. will depart 6 to 11 minutes later between Wilmington and Newark Stations

Train #4213, departing Suburban at 7:01 a.m. will depart 6 to 8 minutes later from between Wilmington and Newark Stations

Train #209, will arrive 6 minutes later at Wilmington at 9:08 a.m.

Train #3223, will arrive 5 minutes later at Wilmington at 10:23 a.m.

Train #9229, currently departing Suburban at 11:37 a.m. will depart at 11:31 a.m. and 6 minutes earlier at all scheduled station stops

Train #7239, will become Train #3229 departing Suburban at 3:10 p.m.

Train #9245, departing from Suburban at 4:29 p.m. will temporarily provide express service between University City and Glenolden. This train will not stop at Darby, Curtis Park, Sharon Hill, and Folcroft. Customers may use Train #9243 and Train #5249 as alternates for travel

Train #5265, will arrive 6 minutes later at station stops between Wilmington and Newark

Train #4269, currently departing Temple University at 7:29 p.m. will become Train #9269 departing at 7:23 p.m. (7:34 p.m. from Suburban) and 6 minutes earlier at scheduled station stops between Temple University and Wilmington

Weekend Service

Weekend service is being modified by up to 30 minutes to improve on-time performance and address upcoming Amtrak state of good repair track projects in the area between Wilmington and Claymont. Please check the timetable for details