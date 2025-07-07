11-month-old boy falls from window in West Philly: police

article

The Brief An 11-month-old boy fell from a window at a residence in West Philly Monday afternoon. Police rushed him to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is in extremely critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.



An investigation is underway after police say a baby fell from a second-story window at a residence in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

What we know:

At around 1:38 p.m. Monday, Philly police say an 11-month-old baby boy fell from a second-story window at a home located on the 5800 block of Pine Street.

Upon arrival at the home, officers rushed the child to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The baby boy has been placed in extremely critical condition, police say.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall is underway with the Special Victims Unit.