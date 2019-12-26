Cherry Hill Mall enforcing parental escort for kids under 17

The Cherry Hill Mall is enforcing a parental escort policy for anybody under the age of 17.

All people under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 on Dec. 26 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The supervising adult can only vouch for four children and must carry a proof of age to enter the mall.

The one-day rule is in response to multiple fights at the mall around the holidays within recent years.

Anyone who breaks the rules will be asked to leave the mall.