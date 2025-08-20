Chester County business helps UPS driver who went into cardiac arrest after delivery

Stephen Bloomer, a UPS driver for more than 15 years, became part of the family at many businesses, like If It’s Water Inc. in Downingtown, after making daily deliveries there.

That’s where he was early last week, his first day back after vacation with his girlfriend, Kelley, when something went wrong.

What they're saying:

"The guys had gone inside, and had come back out, and found Steve on the ground," said Terry O’Neill, owner of If It’s Water Inc.

According to Steve’s sister, Michelle, Steve went into cardiac arrest.

O’Neill says his staff helped move Steve. Suddenly, his son Collin drove up, who happens to be a critical care nurse.

"Colin doesn’t work here he was coming down at the time I think to offload one of the grandchildren on me, which is fine, but obviously Steve, the victim here, had an angel on his shoulder that day by Colin showing up when he did."

Colin says his nurse instincts immediately kicked in.

"Secured his airway as much as possible, started feeling his pulses and once I lost his pulses, unfortunately, I had to do chest compressions in front of everyone."

After five to six minutes of CPR, first responders arrived and took over, and rushed Steve to the hospital.

"I just started crying, I had my daughter here, it’s a family business and even Steve, he’s part of the family, the employees know this guy, every single day they’ve been working with him," said Colin.

Steve was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. His sister Michelle says he’s in the ICU, with a trach and feeding tube, currently paralyzed in his hands and from the waist down.

He’s not giving up.

"He is the hardest working person I’ve ever met, he’s the sweetest kid I’ve ever known, and yeah he’s strong, he’s a fighter," said Michelle. "He gave us a little eye roll and a smile yesterday, so he is still Stephen, and that’s just him as a person, so we’re thankful that he’s still there."

What's next:

Michelle says he has a long road to recovery.

"If he’s ever able to, he’ll have to re-learn how to walk, so many of those motor functions we take advantage of every day," she said. "Your life can change in a matter of seconds and drastically change, so just take every moment for what it is."

His UPS family set up a GoFundMe to help with his journey ahead.

O’Neill and his wife say that night, they signed up for a CPR class.

"We’re going to take that and I have a defibrillator I’m going to order for the shop as well," he said.