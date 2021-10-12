Chestnut Hill teacher ordered detained before trial after arrest on child pornography charges

article

A teacher at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia was ordered detained pending trial after he was charged by criminal complaint with multiple child exploitation offenses, including receiving child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Andrew Wolf, 41, was arrested on Oct. 7 after the FBI executed a federal search warrant at his residence.

According to the complaint, the charges stem from Wolf's July 2021 electronic communication with a 13-year-old in order to purchase several sexually explicit videos of the child in exchange for a PlayStation card worth $100.

"As alleged in the Criminal Complaint, the defendant communicated with a child for the purpose of sexually exploiting the child’s naiveté – an abhorrent crime made even worse because of the defendant’s position as a teacher," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. "The convenience and accessibility of digital communications, coupled with the ease with which child sexual exploitation crimes can be concealed online, make these cases extremely difficult to investigate and prosecute. However, our Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to doing this difficult work in order to hold child sexual predators accountable, especially people like this defendant who have selected careers working with children."

If convicted he faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years in prison.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter