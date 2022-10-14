Chick-fil-A now selling bottles of its salad dressings

article

Chick-fil-A is once again making the venture from the drive-thru to the grocery isle.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain says customers will be able to purchase 12-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A's most popular salad dressings starting this month.

So which dressings will be available?: They include Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

There is a slight catch. For now, the dressings will only be sold at select retail stores in Cincinatti and Tennessee. Locations include participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores.

CHICK-FIL-A HAS SLOWEST DRIVE-THRU 2022 FAST FOOD REPORT SAYS

The restaurant chain made the leap to the grocery isle in 2020 by selling its signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces at retail locations, and then expanding nationwide the following year.

"We love that our guests are enjoying our salad dressings in our restaurants and can now share them more easily with family and friends at home," said Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A. "We saw excitement from customers around the launch of our Bottled Sauces in 2020, and we are thrilled to add more retail offerings for our fans while introducing the brand to new customers in our pilot markets."

For those feeling left out on the dressing craze, not to worry. Chick-fil-A says the dressings will be available nationwide in the Spring of 2023.